Ethic Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19,545.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 692,503 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.76. 1,030,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

