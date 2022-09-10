Ethic Inc. Has $9 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,499,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,654. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

