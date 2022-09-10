Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,728 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $252.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,006. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.