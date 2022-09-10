Eversept Partners LP Has $48.96 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 4.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.73% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $48,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 356,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,142. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

