Eversept Partners LP Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,135 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TARO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

TARO stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,288. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.