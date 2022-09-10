Eversept Partners LP Increases Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200,502 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.77% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. 301,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.