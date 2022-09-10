Eversept Partners LP Purchases 62,346 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.70. 1,940,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,267. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.