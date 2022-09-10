Eversept Partners LP Sells 1,843 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Eversept Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.60. 958,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,443. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.98 and a 200 day moving average of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

