Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.