Exeedme Price Reaches $0.0708 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $298,489.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Exeedme

Exeedme (CRYPTO:XED) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exeedme is www.exeedme.com.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

