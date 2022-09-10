Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.