Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Raised by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $46.31. 370,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

