Financial Comparison: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) versus Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coherus BioSciences and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.58%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 2.52 -$287.10 million ($2.98) -3.55 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 123.64 -$28.67 million ($1.57) -1.29

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -83.47% -422.10% -36.01% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -338.27% -129.35%

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Coherus BioSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; and CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

