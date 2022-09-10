Financial Survey: VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) vs. Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) and Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of VIZIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIZIO and Provision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO $2.12 billion 1.08 -$39.40 million ($0.20) -59.30 Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Provision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIZIO.

This table compares VIZIO and Provision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO -1.77% -11.40% -4.14% Provision N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VIZIO and Provision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 8 0 2.89 Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIZIO presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 54.93%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Provision.

Summary

VIZIO beats Provision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

