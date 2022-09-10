First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Trading 1.5% Higher

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.81. 916,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 561,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.