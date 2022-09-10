Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Position Lifted by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 76,306 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

FBC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,041. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

