ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $17.44. 531,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,184. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

FORG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 485.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 132.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

