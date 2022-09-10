Fortress Lending (FTS) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

