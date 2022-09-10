Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

