freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRTAF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Up 12.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

freenet Company Profile

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.