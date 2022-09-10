Frenchie Network Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Frenchie Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frenchie Network has a total market cap of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Frenchie Network Coin Profile

Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Frenchie Network Coin Trading

