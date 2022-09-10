Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,680,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $108.31. 12,529,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,232,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.42 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.