Frontier Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. 484,215 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27.

