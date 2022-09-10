FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 11.3 %

FCEL opened at $4.24 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,588,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 760,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

