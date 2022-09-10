G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 805,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

