Game.com Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Game.com (GTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $666,980.60 and $26,084.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00077010 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

