GAMEE Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $264,875.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,192,282 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp. The official website for GAMEE is token.gamee.com.

Buying and Selling GAMEE

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

