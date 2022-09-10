GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.