GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Acquired by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 109,762 shares during the quarter. GeoPark makes up 2.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 435,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 3,368.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Trading Up 2.0 %

GPRK opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

GeoPark Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.