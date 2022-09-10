Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Shares Acquired by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,571 shares during the period. Global Cord Blood makes up about 2.2% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.90% of Global Cord Blood worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO stock remained flat at $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,784. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.