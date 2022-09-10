Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.92. 132,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 373,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

