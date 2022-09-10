Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 15,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 35,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.