Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.
Globant stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.24. The stock had a trading volume of 579,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
