Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Globant stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.24. The stock had a trading volume of 579,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

