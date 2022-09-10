Glovista Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI UAE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

