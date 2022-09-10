Glovista Investments LLC Invests $23.38 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,384,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 7.0% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,250. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.