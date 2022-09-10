Glovista Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $2,454,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FLBR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 11,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,601. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

