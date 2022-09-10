Glovista Investments LLC Purchases 207,547 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 639.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF accounts for 1.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 2.08% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth $460,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 563.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 84,490 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 565,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

