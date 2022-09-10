Glovista Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 13,572.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

EPHE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 92,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $33.66.

Further Reading

