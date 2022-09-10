Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,901 shares during the period. Global X China Energy ETF makes up 0.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 50.03% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global X China Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Global X China Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,506. Global X China Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Global X China Energy ETF Profile

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

