Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $35.50

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.75.
Golar LNG Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.66.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
