Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $35.50

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 24.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

