Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 467.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,474 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

