Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Cut to $4.75

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GROY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

