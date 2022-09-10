Goose Finance Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $68,313.02 and $6,715.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official website is goosefinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

