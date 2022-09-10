Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.15

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

