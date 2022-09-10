Gravity Finance Market Cap Hits $787,443.24 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $787,443.24 and $5.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00786654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

