Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average of $252.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

