Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $21,735,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $10,565,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,698,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,212.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 226,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,010 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,224,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

