Greenline Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,870. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

