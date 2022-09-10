Greenline Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

