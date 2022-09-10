Greenline Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.52. 5,782,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,100. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.93. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.